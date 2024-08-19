NPR Election 2024

-
Former President Bill Clinton spoke to the crowd on Night 3 of the DNC, thanking President Biden for his service, praising Kamala Harris and emphasizing the high stakes of the November election.
Actress Mindy Kaling jokes about 'outing' Kamala Harris as Indian Actress Mindy Kaling addressed the Democratic National Convention, sharing anecdotes of her and Vice President Harris’ similar Indian backgrounds.
Former President Bill Clinton proclaims he'll do his part in the upcoming election and 'you should too'Former President Bill Clinton takes the stage at the Democratic National Convention and emphasizes the importance of the presidential race
The event, billed as focused on national security issues, was part of former President Trump's weeklong series of counterprogramming to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith explains how Gov. Tim Walz's career prepared him for the vice presidential race.
As the DNC gets underway for the third night, protesters gathered in Union Park, a few blocks away from the United Center.
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, took to the podium at the DNC calling for a cease-fire deal so that the 109 remaining Hamas hostages can return home.
Jessica Davis, the Minnesota native who sang the national anthem on Night 3 of the DNC, is a mathematics teacher in the Twin Cities metro area who has been celebrated as a dedicated educator.
Oprah Winfrey is slated to speak as a last minute addition to tonight's DNC lineup as a sign of support to the Harris-Walz campaign.
Obama wore a navy sleeveless jacket with crisscross, reconstructed lapels in front that she paired with matching trousers. The more than $2,500 fit came from luxury fashion brand Monse's resort 2025 collection and it's left the internet in shambles.