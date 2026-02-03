Delay pushes launch of astronauts on moon mission to March

The four astronauts heading on a trip around the moon and back will have to wait at least another month before embarking on the 10-day flight. NASA announced issues discovered during a test run of the launch prompted the delay to at least March.

During the mission’s wet dress rehearsal – which simulates the launch, including the fueling of the massive SLS rocket – NASA uncovered a number of issues. As teams loaded the rocket with super-cooled liquid hydrogen, sensors discovered a leak.

Hydrogen is an efficient fuel for rockets – but its molecules are so tiny, they can easily escape even the tightest of fittings. That was the case Monday, as the team encountered multiple leak warnings during the rehearsal.

NASA also uncovered an issue with the Orion spacecraft, which will carry the crew to the moon. While no crew was on board Monday, teams practiced preparing the spacecraft for its passengers. A valve that pressurizes the vehicle required additional attention, and it took more time to close the hatch than anticipated.

Derek Demeter / Central Florida Public Media Artemis II photographed beneath a full moon during the early hours of Feb. 1. The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will embark on a mission to the moon as early as March 6.

Teams also uncovered issues with cameras caused by the cold weather and audio dropouts across communication channels.

“As always, safety remains our top priority, for our astronauts, our workforce, our systems and the public,” said NASA administrator Jared Isaacman in a post on X, and that NASA will only launch when the agency is ready.

The earliest launch window for another attempt is March 6. NASA has additional launch opportunities on March 7, 8, 9 and 11.

The crew of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Chrisitina Koch and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen were released from quarantine and will remain in Houston, Texas. They’ll re-enter quarantine about 14 days ahead of the next launch attempt and make the trip to the Kennedy Space Center six days before launch.

Artemis II is testing key systems of the Orion spacecraft, like its maneuverability and life support systems, ahead of the planned Artemis III mission that will take humans to the lunar surface. The Artemis II mission will take astronauts farther into deep space than ever before and mark the first time humans have returned to the moon since the final Apollo mission in 1972.