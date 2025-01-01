Host Scott Carter, an award-winning executive producer and writer, known for his work on Real Time with Bill Maher and Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, explores codes of religious, cultural and secular conduct. Among Carter's diverse celebrity guests are Ken Burns, Patricia Heaton, Killer Mike, Sam Harris, Rabbi Sharon Brous, Larry Wilmore, Moon Zappa, Rainn Wilson, Yvonne Orji, Rabbi Steve Leder and Tim Gunn. Ye Gods with Scott Carter is an exciting and uplifting show that brings people of various cultures, faiths and philosophies together through the common lens of humanity. Produced in Florida by WGCU Public Media.

