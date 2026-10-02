Changes to Medicaid and SNAP eligibility, Florida’s minimum wage and weekly news

Changes to Medicaid and SNAP eligibility

This week marks the start of a new fiscal year for the federal government, meaning a host of new nationwide regulations took effect Oct. 1.

That includes big changes to eligibility for Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

Coverage for Medicaid has been significantly narrowed for legally present noncitizens.

In Florida, that could mean around 177,000 people will lose coverage.

The last time the state had to notify a large group of people they were no longer eligible for Medicaid in 2023, it ended with confusion and lawsuits.

So, what changes have been made to update the state’s notification system since then?

And how will similar rollbacks to SNAP impact Florida’s food assistance program?

Guests:



Sharmila Venkatasubban , senior editor and health reporter for the Florida Trib.

, senior editor and health reporter for the Florida Trib. Cindy Huddleston, senior policy analyst at the Florida Policy Institute.

Florida’s minimum wage

Florida's minimum wage is going from $14 to $15 this week.

It’s the final in a series of increases from an amendment voters approved in 2020.

But now that it's finally here, will it help make a dent in the state’s growing affordability crisis? How much does $15 help workers in Florida? And is it putting strain on businesses?

Guest:



Michael Snipes, economics professor at the University of South Florida.

Weekly news briefing

Beyond healthcare and food costs, another added expense for families is a rise in electricity bills.

So, what’s behind those increases? A new three-part series from WUSF explores that question.

After nearly 20 years, the Florida Department of Education is making changes to its standards. But first, the state is asking for public input.