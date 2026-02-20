A.I. Data Centers and legislative updates, Francisco Menéndez and Fort Mose, and more

A.I. Data Centers and legislative updates

There are several proposals across Florida to build new, hyperscale data centers for artificial intelligence.

But local communities are increasingly raising concerns over how many resources these facilities use to operate and what that could mean for the environment and for the costs of utilities.

A proposal by Governor Ron DeSantis to create an "A.I. Bill of Rights” in Florida has gained significant traction in the legislative session.

If passed, it will place many decisions about A.I. data centers at the local level rather than at the federal level.

We spoke about this measure and others moving through the legislature this session including another property tax proposal and an effort to limit the governor’s control of the state emergency fund.

Guests:



Jessica Meszaros , reporter for WUSF.

, reporter for WUSF. Douglas Soule, ‘Your Florida’ state government reporter.

Francisco Menéndez and Fort Mose

Fort Mose sits just north of St. Augustine and was the first free Black settlement in the United States.

This fascinating history is explored in a new film produced by Flagler College titled “A Book of Freedom: The Confessions of Francisco Menendez.”

Guests:



Jim Gilmore , Visiting Filmmaker at Flagler College.

, Visiting Filmmaker at Flagler College. Zeus Xavier Scott, portrayed Francisco Menéndez.

Florida’s Black History Museum

The decision has officially been made that St. Augustine will host the Florida Museum of Black History.

State lawmakers are finalizing plans for how the museum will be built, funded and managed.

We looked at what the future might hold for the new state museum with a member of the task force who helped choose the location.

Guest:



Regina Gayle Phillips, executive director of The Lincolnville Museum & Cultural Center.

Weekly news briefing

Language in a bill that would have allowed public school districts to buy curriculum developed by the Florida Department of Education has been amended .

A plan to transfer the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus to neighboring New College was approved by a House subcommittee this week.

Students at the Florida Gulf Coast University campus protested an event being held this week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement recruiters.

Meanwhile, Florida’s largest teachers union is distancing itself from student walkouts in opposition of immigration crackdowns.

In Central Florida, the Volusia County Council this week voted down proposals to block its utility from allowing reclaimed water, or recycled wastewater, to be treated and distributed for drinking.

Extreme drought conditions continued across much of the state this week.