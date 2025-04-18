Charity Hope Florida under scrutiny, how Florida and California tackle troubled insurance markets, FSU shooting and legislative updates 

Hope Florida Charity under scrutiny

Hope Florida is facing scrutiny over the use of $10 million dollars from a legal settlement between the state of Florida and Centene, the largest operator of Medicaid-managed care organizations in the state.

That settlement money was given to the foundation. According to reports, the foundation then made two $5 million grants to two groups which then made contributions to Keep Florida Clean, a political committee headed by Governor Ron DeSantis' chief of staff campaigning against the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Hope Florida is a nonprofit charitable organization meant to connect low income Floridians to resources from private sector groups, faith-based organizations and nonprofits, and steer them away from government assistance.

House Republicans are now leading an investigation into the charity’s spending. We hear from the lawmaker leading that charge and a healthcare reporter.

Guests:



Rep. Alex Andrade , (R) Parts of Escambia, Santa Rosa counties.

, (R) Parts of Escambia, Santa Rosa counties. Alexandra Glorioso, state government reporter for the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee Bureau.

How Florida and California tackle troubled insurance markets

California and Florida. Though the two states are widely considered ideological rivals, they do share a lot in common: both are disaster-prone states and both are dealing with troubled home insurance markets.

We checked back in with our Bay Area colleagues at Forum, KQED's live call-in program, for cross-continent conversation.

Guests:



Alexis Madrigal , co-host of Forum.

, co-host of Forum. Danielle Venton, reporter for KQED Science.

FSU shooting and legislative updates

Two people were killed and six others were injured when a gunman opened fire at Florida State University on Thursday. The gunman was an FSU student according to police. He was shot by police and is now in custody.

Florida lawmakers are advancing legislation they say will help condo owners struggling with rising costs. The rise in costs can be linked to new safety standards put in place following the 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside that killed 98 people. They require older condos throughout the state to be inspected and condo associations have to start saving money for regular repairs.

At least 10 state universities have signed or are expected to sign agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to cooperate. That includes the University of Florida, Florida State and the University of Central Florida. Florida International University also has an agreement with ICE allowing its campus police to question and detain people without legal status. That deal led to a protest this week by the school’s faculty union and some students.

This week, the House approved a change to a law passed just a few years ago governing how university presidents are hired. The bill repeals the earlier law that kept the process and names of applicants secret.

Guest:

Douglas Soule, WUSF’s state government reporter.