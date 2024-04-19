Why some retired Floridians return to work, remembering Bob Graham and environmental news

Why some retired Floridians return to work

In the past decade, the fastest growing age group of workers in Florida are people over 65 years old. And the increase of workers in their 70s is far faster than any other generation.

While some may want to go back to work to stay active and engaged, others have to go back to work to afford rising costs of insurance and medical bills.

Guests:



Lauren Peace, reporter for the Tampa Bay Times.

reporter for the Tampa Bay Times. Joe Byrnes , reporter for Central Florida Public Media.

, reporter for Central Florida Public Media. Anne Ray, manager of the Florida Housing Data Clearinghouse at University of Florida's Shimberg Center for Housing Studies.

Remembering Bob Graham

Bob Graham started his political career in 1966 when he was first elected to the Florida House. A little more than a decade later he became Florida’s Governor, serving two terms. He’d go on to serve for three terms in the U.S. Senate.

We reflect on the life and legacy of Graham, who died this week at the age of 87.

Guests:



Dick Batchelor , former member of the Florida House of Representatives.

, former member of the Florida House of Representatives. Dan Christensen, editor and founder of the Florida Bulldog.

Environmental news

Four years ago scientists removed coral reefs off Virginia Key as lethal stony coral disease spread. They were taken to the Florida Coral Rescue Center at SeaWorld. WLRN’s environment editor Jenny Staletovich gives us an update on their recovery as well as the latest in the mystery that has been sickening and killing endangered sawfish.

Citrus greening disease has devastated Florida’s citrus industry for decades. But as WUFT’s Kristin Moorehead reports, new research is looking into a possible solution, with mixed reactions from growers.