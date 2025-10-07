Volusia County approves a dog-friendly beach in Daytona Beach

The Volusia County Council approved another stretch of dog-friendly beach, this time in Daytona Beach, during a meeting Tuesday.

It will replicate a successful program the county created two years ago in Ormond Beach with the ongoing support of Daytona Dog Beach, Inc.

The nonprofit has been providing funds, sponsorships and volunteers to maintain -- and tidy up -- the dog-friendly beach in Ormond Beach. It's offering to do the same in Daytona Beach.

Organization President Nanette McKeel Petrella said Friday that a community of sorts has formed around the dog beach.

“I just see how much this means to people. I mean, the stories that people have shared,” she said. “People have their dog's birthdays on the beach. We have people that have taken their dogs there for their last days before they had to put them down.”

She said hotels and other pet-friendly businesses are getting involved. “It's wonderful how it's growing and growing and growing, and I think it's going to be a really good thing for this community, this area.”

County Councilman Troy Kent proposed the new dog beach in May, and the other councilmen supported the idea.

On Tuesday they unanimously approved the new dog beach, with the understanding that the nonprofit would cover the initial costs of about $10,000 and contribute about $2,500 in future years to maintain it.

The council approved the longest of three options proposed by county staff. It stretches 1.7 miles north from Seabreeze Boulevard to Williams Avenue.

Daytona Beach resident John Nicholson spoke against the idea, saying he had experienced being bitten by dogs.

“So I’m a little bit leery of it,” he said. “And then reading all these children and elderly that are being killed by dogs, with their owners right there with them, so you understand my reluctance to put these with eight million tourists.”

As with the dog beach in Ormond Beach, certain rules will apply: leashes no longer than six feet are required, wildlife areas are off limits and owners must clean up after their dogs. Violations can result in a fine.