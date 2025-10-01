Federal shutdown hits Central Florida workers including TSA agents

A government shutdown that began Wednesday morning is affecting around 47,000 federal workers in Central Florida, and nearly 95,000 statewide.

That includes staff that work to keep the region’s airspace safe. Air traffic controllers and most TSA agents are considered essential workers meaning they have to stay on the job without pay as the shutdown rolls on.

John Huber, a local president for the American Federation of Government Employees Federal Union representing the TSA workforce, said the federal agents are worried at this time without answers. For agents like him, a shutdown means uncertainty for the essential workforce.

“We continue to do our job, and we don't know what's going to happen,” Huber told Central Florida Public Media’s Engage. “We're very worried about what's happening, and I sense the fear in the members. They don't know what's going to happen. It's been threats that if you don't show up to work, you may be terminated. Obviously, we don't believe in that kind of stuff, but it's out there so people are scared that if they don't come to work, they'll be removed.”

Huber has worked through a previous shutdown and anticipates this one will affect the quality of life for himself and his children.

“I'm good for maybe a month or two,” Huber said. “After that, it's going to become very difficult to be able to maintain my life, my mortgage, my payments for my gas bill, my light bill, my car bill, my insurance.”

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says it doesn’t think MCO workers and travelers will be impacted.

“We remain committed to the best in traveler safety and security and are working closely with our federal partners,” the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s CEO, Lance Lyttle said. “During this time, we encourage passengers to use the FlyMCO website or Orlando MCO app to stay up to date on airport operations.”