Orlando to distribute sandbags ahead of peak hurricane season

Orlando is giving residents the opportunity to stock-up on sandbags before a storm threatens the region. Government officials throughout the entire state urged Floridians to prepare hurricane supplies with plenty of time.

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season began June 1 and will run through Nov. 30. City employees will help load sandbags from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Saturday distribution starts at the same time but lasts an extra hour – ending at 3 p.m. instead.

Free, pre-made bags will be given out at the city Streets and Stormwater division office located at 1010 Woods Ave.. Each vehicle can take up to 10 sandbags. Residents also have a self-serve option, although those supplies are limited.

The distribution began a day after Colorado State University’s hurricane forecast team issued a slight decrease in storm forecasts this season . Still, landfall probability is expected to be above the average.