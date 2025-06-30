A U.S. district judge heard arguments Monday over a Florida law that alarms voting rights advocates

A federal district judge heard arguments Monday over a Florida law that voting rights advocates say could significantly reduce the ability of citizens to amend the state constitution. Some parts of that law go into effect today (Tuesday).

Several groups currently working to get proposed amendments on the ballot are asking the judge for a preliminary injunction to block parts of the law.

The measure puts rules in place about how petitions to get proposed amendments on the ballot can be gathered and who can gather them. For example, a petition circulator must be a U.S. citizen and a Florida resident. If they’ve been convicted of a felony, they must have had their rights restored.

The law also limits the number of petitions a person who is not a registered petition gatherer can possess. There’s a $50,000 fine for violations.

The groups worry the rules could make it too hard to gather enough needed signatures to get their proposals on the ballot.

The law’s supporters say it is needed to help reduce the possibility of fraud in the petition-gathering process.

A ruling on the issue is expected within the next few weeks.