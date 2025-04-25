Florida Democrats blast former Senate Dem Leader Jason Pizzo for leaving the party

Former Florida Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo announced Thursday he is switching his party affiliation to NPA, or No Party Affiliation. The move is being blasted by Democrats and comes as he has been signaling he will run for governor in 2026.

During his statement on the Senate Floor, Pizzo said the Florida Democratic Party is, in his words, dead.

“Our constituents are craving practical leaders, not political hacks. We are entrusted to be guided by our conscience. And while I suppose it's easier in theory than it is in application, even my worst detractors have no valid claim that I can be bullied, that I can be bought or even borrowed for a special interest,” he said.

Pizzo has said before he’s considering a run for governor. He’s also been saying for months he believes his party has gone too far to the left.

“I don't want, nor is it necessary, nor is it important, nor is it pressing to talk about transgender high school athletes, CRT, woke AP African, all this book banning, all this c**p, it's all allowed deflection and distraction from actually rolling up our sleeves and taking care of the issues that are most important to families,” he said in an interview with WFSU prior to the 2025 legislative session.

Pizzo’s change of party came the same day former Republican Congressman David Jolly announced he is registering as a Democrat and considering a run for governor. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried wrote is a statement she thinks Pizzo’s switch is because he failed to build support for a gubernatorial run.

“Jason Pizzo is one of the most ineffective and unpopular Democratic leaders in recent memory, and his resignation is one of the best things to happen to the party in years,” Fried wrote in her statement. “His legacy as leader includes continually disparaging the party base, starting fights with other members, and chasing his own personal ambitions at the expense of Democratic values. Jason’s failure to build support within our party for a gubernatorial run has led to this final embarrassing temper tantrum. I’d be lying if I said I’m sad to see him go, but I wish him the best of luck in the political wilderness he’s created for himself.”

Orange County Democratic Party Chair and DNC member Samuel Vilchez Santiago agrees with Fried’s take. While he says the Democratic Party does need work, he believes Pizzo’s ambition is what drove his decision.

“At this moment in history, when our democracy is being attacked, when fascism is being spread across this state and across this country, the Democratic party is a vessel for positive change,” he said. “Whether at the national level or state level, and, this decision by Senator Pizzo, again, by throwing the party under the bus in a way, puts his own interests in wanting to be governor ahead what the people and our democracy need in the moment.”

One person who has frequently been the focus of Pizzo’s criticisms is Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani. She said the Democratic Party isn’t the place for those who aren’t willing to work collaboratively.

“And I do think it’s better to not have individuals who are more interested in self-preservation and self-expansion versus the greater good in trying to rebuild the party and carry us into a future that does reflect our diversity, that does reflect the values of working-class people and does center on solving problems versus creating chaos,” she said.

Pizzo’s move comes at a time when there are fewer Democratic state Senators in the legislature than any other time over the last dozen years.

Leon County Democratic Party Chair Ryan Ray placed a portion of the blame for that on Pizzo for what he believes is a lack of enthusiasm he had in challenging races for his caucus.

“The lousy shape that the caucus is in is because of his inactions. It seems like he's saying that the Senate Democratic Caucus isn't working well, everyone's dysfunctional and mad at him, and yet he's the one that's been pulling the strings and making these machinations and making these deals,” he said.

This Democratic Party fighting has made many Republicans happy. Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power said Pizzo is right that Democrats have gone too far left.

“It's showing the more and more people, even inside the Democratic Party know that the fringe that is now leading the Democratic Party is out of step with Floridians and Americans, and I think he sums it up correctly when he said, the Florida Democratic Party is dead,” he said.

But Power said he thinks a potential gubernatorial bid from Pizzo is dead on arrival.

“I don't think there's a future for anyone who's not a Republican to win a statewide race in Florida for probably the next decade,” he said.

Governor Ron DeSantis beat Democrat Charlie Crist by almost 20 points in 2022. The Republican lead in voter registration lead over Democrats has also stretched to over a million and still growing.