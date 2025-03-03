Proposed bill would expand state’s E-Verify program

Florida’s E-Verify program would be expanded under proposed bills in the state Legislature, which meets in regular session starting Tuesday.

The federal internet-based program allows employers to check whether an employee is authorized to legally work in the United States.

Two years ago, the Legislature created a new law that requires private companies in Florida with 25 or more employees to use E-Verify to document the legal status of workers before employing them. But now lawmakers want to expand the E-Verify program to include all private employers – including those with fewer than 25 workers. Republicans and Democrats have both proposed bills to expand the program.

Rep. Berny Jacques, a Republican who represents Seminole and a Haitian immigrant himself, has filed HB 955 to require all employers to use E-Verify.

“I filed HB 955 to ensure that Florida jobs go to American workers and not to those who violate our immigration and labor laws,’’ Jacques said in filing the bill. “For too long, loopholes have allowed businesses to exploit illegal labor at the expense of law-abiding Floridians. This bill strengthens our commitment to fair hiring practices and protects jobs for citizens and legal workers.’’

But Democrats in the House and Senate have filed companion bills that not only expand the E-Verify requirement to include all private companies in Florida, but also impose stiff penalties for non-compliance.

Steve Cannon/Associated Press Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo's bill would impose stiff penalties for businesses that don't use E-Verify.

Under Sen. Jason Pizzo’s bill, SB 782 , and Rep. Allison Tant’s HB 1033 , businesses that don’t comply would see their licenses suspended and would be subjected to fines of up to $500,000. Pizzo said that without enforcement, the law would have no teeth and would not provide any real accountability.

In debate during last month’s special session on immigration, Pizzo tried to bring up expanding the E-Verify program but the idea was set aside by the Republican leadership.

“If we’re going to talk tough, then we’re actually tough,’’ Pizzo said. “That we go ahead and get in line with other states in the United States that actually have an E-Verify requirement than many fewer than we have of a threshold that we have in Florida of 25 or more employees.’’

Now, Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, has signed on as a co-sponsor of Pizzo’s bill.

Last week at a news conference in Homestead, Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to support the bill.

“So, in Florida, we’re on board for that,’’ DeSantis said. “We want to make sure that in the Legislature, this bill is filed. I think they’re going to pass it. And we want to make sure that gets signed into law as soon as possible.’’