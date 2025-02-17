Refiling the SENIOR Act, Sen. Scott takes aim at loneliness and social isolation

Loneliness is more than a feeling. It's a matter of life or death for seniors living alone.

In 2023, then-U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy identified an "epidemic of loneliness" in America.

His advisory cited studies showing social isolation is a killer, as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. And numerous studies have shown that staying socially connected increases an older person's chance of survival.

Now Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott has announced the reintroduction of a bill -- the SENIOR Act -- that would establish that connection in federal law.

The SENIOR Act would amend the Older Americans Act to include screening for loneliness and coordination of supportive services and health care to address its negative health effects.

It also would direct Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the newly confirmed Secretary of Health and Human Services, to prepare a report on loneliness in seniors, looking for solutions and studying the value of multi-generational family units.

Scott, who chairs the Senate's Special Committee on Aging, said, in a prepared statement: "Combatting the feeling of isolation and loneliness for our aging community has endless benefits – from better mental and physical health to stronger, multigenerational relationships with families and communities."

Sen. Tina Smith, R-Minnesota, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, are cosponsors.

In her statement, Smith said the legislation "will combat social isolation as we age by investing in things we know work, like supporting caregivers and programs like Meals on Wheels."

The previous version of the bill was filed in May and expired with the 118th Congress.