Brevard County elections see big wins for GOP

Democrats didn’t stand a chance in Brevard County’s General Election Tuesday night.

The top-performing candidate from the Democratic party got only 43% of the vote. Republicans in Brevard won all partisan races in the county -- and some non-partisan seats.

On the national level, Mike Haridopolos won an open seat in congress, with the support of his predecessor, Republican Bill Posey, who declined to run for another term. The congressman-elect ran on an America-first agenda that centers around border security.

Florida’s Rep. Randy Fine was elected to the Florida Senate. His current role will be taken by Republican Monique Miller.

Miller will join Chase Tramont, Debbie Mayfield, and Robert Brackett -- all Republicans who won every state representative seat up for election in the county this year.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey, secured his spot with nearly 87% of the vote. And the county commission’s three open seats were all won by Republicans, as well: Thad Altman, Kim Adkinson, and Katie Delaney.

Some non-partisan races saw victories on the Republican side, too, such as Matt Susin’s campaign for the Brevard County School Board.

