Florida's 'Souls to the Polls' campaign urges voters to head to the polls

The town of Eatonville joined others in statewide “Souls to the Polls” events, a get out the vote initiative as early voting ramps up in Central Florida. The event held at Eatonville’s Town Hall, hosted by Faith in Florida, highlighted the goal of the statewide voter mobilization effort -- get voters to cast their ballots.

Faith in Florida aims to encourage and motivate multifaith and multiracial communities to vote, addressing issues like poverty, economic issues, suppression and more. The campaign began its voter mobilization push last week and will continue those efforts statewide through Nov. 3.

Eatonville was selected for Saturday’s event because of its history as the oldest Black township in the U.S., and to encourage people to continue voting at this location for future elections.

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections recently designated Eatonville’s Town Hall as one of the newest early voting locations in the county. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until November 3rd. On election day, the site will reopen for voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In attendance at the Eatonville Souls to the Polls event was Lavon Bracey, director of democracy for Faith in Florida. Bracey was celebrating her 76th birthday at the Town Hall, and said her passion is to get people registered to vote and protect democracy.

‘“I have been registering voters and protecting democracy for the last 55 years, and I just have not stopped. And I have continued to let people know that the power is in the vote,” Bracey said.

At the event, Faith in Florida handed out shirts and encouraged people to cast their ballot.

Marian Summerall A "Souls to the Polls" shirt from Faith in Florida.

“We want everybody, regardless of your party affiliation, Democrat, Republican, no party affiliation, Green Party,” Bracey said. “We want everybody to have a voice.”

Faith in Florida said this election is consequential, and urges voters to cast their ballots.

“We believe that no matter your zip code or background, we must roar, scream and be loud at the polls,” said the executive director of Faith in Florida, Rev. Rhonda Thomas. “Freedom is on the ballot. To build a better future and Florida where we live without fear of gun violence, without fear of casting our votes and having them counted, we must fight for the freedom to decide for ourselves what our futures will hold.”