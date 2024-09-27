DeSantis: Search and rescue teams saved countless lives after Hurricane Helene

Search and rescue efforts that began early this morning will continue throughout the day Friday following Hurricane Helene’s landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida late last night.

Governor Ron DeSantis said search and rescue efforts began in some cases as early as 3 a.m. this morning.

He said more teams are deploying Friday, including Central Florida first responders pushing out from Titusville.

“I want to thank all the first responders, our folks working for the sheriff's departments, fire rescue, of course, all our state assets. Everyone was ready to go, and it made a big difference for what was really a historic storm surge in different parts of the state,” DeSantis said at a Friday morning press briefing.

Although he said the death toll could rise as the teams go into harder hit areas today, only two fatalities have been reported so far due to the heroism of these teams.

The governor said additional teams are en route to provide more resources with these efforts. That includes teams from Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Florida State Guard deploying to Taylor, Dixie, Levy, Hernando, Lee and Pinellas counties.

Watch the governor's full press conference on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts:

DeSantis said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has also positioned assets, including aircraft and is responding for reconnaissance and damage assessments. Portable cell towers have been staged for emergency communications.

Florida Highway Patrol officials continue to help clearing debris in roads.

DeSantis said anyone who needs help with a non-emergency, like getting food or water or assistance with clearing yard debris, can call the 24/7 Hope Florida helpline or request help online at the Hope Florida website.

Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie urged anyone who is clearing their yard today to wear protective equipment and to avoid cutting lines of any kind in their yard.

“I know it's not fashionable, but wear your safety goggles. Wear gloves. Wear a hard hat. Just please make sure you're being safe if you're out there operating chainsaws and other tools. Those are all preventable deaths and injuries. We can 100% prevent that,” said Guthrie.

He also reminded people to not use power equipment like chainsaws for the first time after a storm, and if you need help to call for it.

“If you do not know how to use equipment, if you do not have those heavy lift capabilities, please do not attempt to clean up that material on your own. We will help you. We have nonprofit organizations that will help,” said Guthrie.

If you'd like to be put in touch with Hope Florida for non-emergencies, call (833) GET-HOPE (438-4673). If you are experiencing a medical emergency, or other emergency, call 911.

Florida is seeking an Expedited Major Disaster Declaration request from the Biden administration based on the extent of damage Hurricane Helene brought to the state.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, these declarations are used for, “catastrophes of unusual severity and magnitude.”

Guthrie said if approved, the state could get additional federal assistance for recovery efforts.

“So please stand by. We're going to get that paperwork up. Hopefully we'll get a very, very quick response from FEMA. I know the FEMA Administrator is looking for that paperwork already," said Guthrie.

Guthrie says FEMA will be in Florida starting later today to survey the damage.

He recommends anyone seeking federal assistance take photos of their homes now, as the agency will want what he calls, “receipts” of the damage.