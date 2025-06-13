The Wrap: Remembering Pulse, 9 years after the mass shooting
Ways To Subscribe
"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, for the first — and last —time, families of victims and survivors of the shooting are visiting the inside of the nightclub ahead of its planned demolition. Plus, Members of former Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s staff were fired on the same day he was arrested last week.