© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wrap

The Wrap: Remembering Pulse, 9 years after the mass shooting

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, for the first — and last —time, families of victims and survivors of the shooting are visiting the inside of the nightclub ahead of its planned demolition. Plus, Members of former Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s staff were fired on the same day he was arrested last week.

The Wrap
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne