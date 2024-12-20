The Wrap: In 10 years of 'arming' kids, bionic prosthetics have come a long way
"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, a look at how advancements in technology are making it easier for engineers to make prosthetics for kids. Plus, one Central Florida city moves to remove fluoride from its drinking water, reversing course after decades of using the mineral in its water supply to support good dental health.