© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wrap

The Wrap: In 10 years of 'arming' kids, bionic prosthetics have come a long way

By Molly Duerig
Published December 20, 2024 at 6:11 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives, and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, a look at how advancements in technology are making it easier for engineers to make prosthetics for kids. Plus, one Central Florida city moves to remove fluoride from its drinking water, reversing course after decades of using the mineral in its water supply to support good dental health.

The Wrap
Molly Duerig
Molly is an award-winning reporter with a background in video production and investigative journalism, focused on covering environmental issues for Central Florida Public Media.
See stories by Molly Duerig