The Wrap: Central Florida voters talk division, common ground ahead of election
"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives,and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, our panel of Central Florida voters discuss divisiveness in politics and talk about finding common ground. Plus, a federal court has rejected a pro-abortion coalition's attempt to block the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration’s commercials and websites targeting Amendment 4.