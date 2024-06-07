The Wrap: Central Florida scientists battle citrus greening with genetic engineering
Ways To Subscribe
"The Wrap" brings you Central Florida headlines, deep reporting dives,
and insightful conversations from Central Florida Public Media. This week, we look at efforts by scientists to use genetic engineering to protect agains citrus greening disease. Plus, Disney plans to invest $17 billion into its Orlando-area theme parks and the number of people experiencing homelessness in Central Florida has nearly doubled.