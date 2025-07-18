Spotlight: Shakespeare with Heart

At the Orlando Shakes, a two week intensive acting camp is wrapping up. The middle and high-school aged actors are working on a play called Shakespeare at Heart: The Tempest. It’s a tall task teaching young people the art of Shakespeare, one that’s led by Anne Hering, director of education at Orlando Shakes.

Hering spoke with Central Florida Public Media's Ashley Reep about what goes into the intensive training camp that’s open to those with all types of acting backgrounds — and abilities.