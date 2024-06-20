© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight

Spotlight: Barbershop harmonies promote unity in a three-chorus show

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 20, 2024 at 4:05 PM EDT
The barbershop chorus directorial staff performs a special quartet number at a recent rehearsal for "United Voices: A Barbershop Unity Project." L-R Sean Stork and Matthew Boutwell of Orange Blossom Chorus, Marshall Webb of Orlando Harmony, and Gayle Burton of Sound of Sunshine Show Chorus
Nicole Darden Creston
/
Central Florida Public Media
The barbershop chorus directorial staff performs a special quartet number at a recent rehearsal for "United Voices: A Barbershop Unity Project." L-R Sean Stork and Matthew Boutwell of Orange Blossom Chorus, Marshall Webb of Orlando Harmony, and Gayle Burton of Sound of Sunshine Show Chorus

Orlando is home to a thriving, storied, and award-winning barbershop chorus community. And three championship choruses are banding together to present “United Voices: A Barbershop Unity Project” this weekend.

Put the three groups together – the men’s Orlando Harmony, the women’s Sound of Sunshine Show Chorus, and the co-ed Orange Blossom Chorus – and you’ve got about 150 years of performing history.

Gayle Burton is Artistic Director of Sound of Sunshine Show Chorus.

“Barbershop is an American folk-art form,” explains Gayle Burton, Artistic Director of Sound of Sunshine Show Chorus, “and we want to make sure it stays alive.”

She says it’s a form of singing worth saving. “Once you do it, you’re addicted,” she laughs. “There’s nothing like creating the ring of a barbershop seventh chord. It just gets inside you and you want to keep doing it!”

Burton says she’s excited for the chance to introduce barbershop to a wider audience.

“This is something that’s for everybody,” she says. “We just want to share this art form and we just felt like putting the men and women together in a show, would just be a great way to showcase that and get that out to the public.”

Additionally, Burton points out that in her women’s chorus, it’s sometimes a family affair, with several mother-daughter sets of performers as well as a trio of singers made up of three generations in one family – mother, daughter, and granddaughter.

“It’s a legacy we want to share with Orlando, which is clearly a choral-music-loving community,” Burton says.

Matthew Boutwell is Assistant Artistic Director of Orange Blossom Chorus. He agrees with Burton that barbershop’s “special sauce” and wide appeal comes from creating harmonies with the human voice.

“I think there’s something about harmony that is primal,” he says. I think when people sing in harmony, when they hear harmony, everybody gravitates to that, in whatever form.”

He points out that the reference to unity in the event’s title has several layers of meaning. “What that does for me, is that it brings people together,” he notes. “[Barbershop] singing is a sport – it kind of transcends political divides and racial; it keeps people all on the same playing field. And so, generally, we’re free of religious or political discussions…we’re all there for the same art. We’re all there to create music together no matter who we are. We’ve got people of all ages, ethnicities, political divides, backgrounds, and from all over the world. I think that’s important.”

“It’s the same thing with the other two groups,” he adds, “so I think that’s how we hit on ‘United Voices.’ It’s a barbershop unity project.”

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined Central Florida Public Media in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
