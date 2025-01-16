Florida Special Session Ordered, New Hope for Cold Cases, TikTok Ban Bad for Some Business

Florida Special Session Ordered

This week Governor Ron DeSantis ordered Florida lawmakers into a special session to address issues he says require immediate attention. The first matter mentioned in the proclamation issued on Monday is combatting illegal immigration. The special session convenes January 27, the week after President Elect Trump is sworn into office. While expressing their support for the incoming administration, republican leadership in the Florida Legislature called this move premature and irresponsible. UCF Political Science Professor Aubrey Jewett joins Engage to explain the implications of the special session and the push back to it. Jewett also analyzes the Governor’s announcement today naming Attorney General Ashley Moody to replace Senator Marco Rubio if he’s confirmed as U.S. Secretary of State.

New Hope for Cold Cases

When it comes to providing answers to families desperate for closure in unresolved cold cases, the Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office provides death investigation services in cases referred to them. The office was recently awarded a grant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for advanced genetic genealogy. This will fund techniques that could make a difference and finally resolve cold cases by identifying the victims in unresolved death investigations. Two members of the Volusia County Medical Examiner’s office, Forensic Investigator Madison Worley and Chief Medical Examiner Dr. James Fulcher, join Engage to discuss the impact of this grant and the technology.

TikTok Ban Bad for Some Business

Pew research shows that one third of adults in America use TikTok. Just based on the volume of users, there is the potential to reach millions of people on that platform where people share short videos. The Supreme Court appears unlikely to block a law that requires TikTok to either be divested from its China-based parent company or shut down in the United States Sunday, January 19. Samantha Longton is a full-time content creator and social media manager living in Orlando with well over 100,000 followers and millions of likes on TikTok. In addition to her personal brand, she also assists businesses with building theirs. Longton joins Engage to discuss the potential impact of the possible ban.