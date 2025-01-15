DeSantis lays out immigration policies ahead of special session

Gov. Ron DeSantis will appoint a state immigration enforcement officer to manage the relationship between federal authorities and state law enforcement agencies.

Along with the state position, DeSantis called upon all Florida law enforcement agencies to support the new administration’s guidelines for deportation and stricter illegal immigration policies.

Earlier this week, DeSantis called for a special session of the Florida Legislature to pass additional laws to support expected executive orders targeting illegal immigration; he asked the Legislature to support those measures.

“What we've done is to tailor these policies to be able to build off that so that we get the maximum impact here in the state of Florida, and not just to help the Trump administration succeed, which we want, but we want our people to benefit,” DeSantis said. “This is not a political thing. This is about actually getting the policies right in delivering the results that we want to do. “

DeSantis is also asking the Legislature for additional authority to enforce the forthcoming federal guidelines. In a news release, his office lists those changes :

Mandate maximum participation in the 287(g) deportation program, with penalties for non-compliance, including suspension of officials; (Under 287(g) local police are authorized to “identify and process removable noncitizens — with criminal or pending criminal charges — who are arrested by state or local law enforcement agencies,” according to ICE.

Establish a state crime for entering the U.S. illegally and a process for self-deportation;

Appoint a dedicated officer to oversee coordination with federal authorities and the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program (UATP);

Expand UATP to detain and facilitate the deportation of illegal aliens from the U.S.;

Broaden the legal definition of gang-related activities to include more groups of dangerous illegal aliens;

Repeal in-state college tuition for illegal immigrant students;

Require voter registration affirmation of U.S. citizenship and Florida residency;

Increase penalties for unauthorized aliens committing voter fraud or providing false voter registration information;

Mandate identity verification for foreign remittance transfers; and

Create a rebuttable presumption that illegal aliens are flight risks and deny bail.

In support of the push from DeSantis, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said he is confident that Florida will become the example for other states to follow as the Governor pushes toward preventing illegal immigration.