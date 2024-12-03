Cold Weather Comfort, Road Rage, Long Traffic Lights, Orlando’s Hispanic Chamber Delegation in Spain

Cold Weather Comfort

Temperatures are dropping low enough for cold weather shelters to open this week throughout Central Florida. The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia is one of them. It was founded in 1969 to help hungry and homeless people and continues to provide food and shelter today. Chief Operating Officer Waylan Niece joins Engage.

Road Rage

It’s not hard to get annoyed behind the wheel in Central Florida. Although it is rare, there are those extreme occasions when aggressive driving escalates to dangerous levels. Licensed Psychotherapist Dr. Janie Lacy specializes in anger management and behavioral patterns at Life Counseling Solutions in Casselberry. She joins Engage to discuss how much of the rage is about what is happening on the road versus the emotional baggage the person is carrying while driving.

Long Traffic Lights

While Central Florida drivers may find themselves repeatedly irked by others on the road, it is often the tools of traffic safety that drive us the craziest. The traffic lights of the region carry a reputation as time-wasters. The extended light cycles seem to surpass those of even the most congested markets. For some, it is an annoyance or maybe even a legitimate inconvenience. For business that rely on over-the-road transit of goods, it could cost money.

Jeff Brandes, like most Floridians, wants to fix this antiquated traffic system. The former State Senator is the Founder and President of the Florida Policy Project, a non-profit think tank and policy developer. He sees a path to reforming the problems on the road. The Policy Project recently collaborated with the University of South Florida Center for Urban Transportation Research to publish a report looking at ways to use technology to make the state’s traffic systems safer and more efficient. Brandes joins Engage to talk about some of these solutions.

Orlando’s Hispanic Chamber Delegation in Spain

A delegation from Central Florida businesses and organizations is back from Spain. One of their primary goals is to advocate for expanding direct flights to Florida. The mission trip was led by the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando. Pedro Turushina is President and CEO. He joins Engage to talk about the real value of these international mission trips and why Spain is of economic importance to Central Florida.