Freeze warnings activate cold night shelters for Central Florida counties

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for some Central Florida counties for Monday and Tuesday overnights.

The freezing temperatures will dip below 40 degrees in some places, prompting a cold night weather shelter emergency response.

In Flagler County:

The Sheltering Tree, formerly Church on the Rock, will open to the public, not just for people experiencing homelessness. Meaning, anyone lacking proper heating or shelter is welcome to come.

Located on 2200 North State Street in Bunnell, the shelter will open at 5 p.m. and close at 8 the next morning each day. The county is also providing free bus rides to the shelter at two specific locations and routes:

East side of the county



Dollar General at Publix Town Center on Market Avenue (leads to Dollar General), 3:30 p.m.

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:45 p.m.

West side of the county



Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

Bridges United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 4:30 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity.

For more information, people can call 386-437-3258.

In Marion County:

Late Monday night and Tuesday morning have an inland freeze and coastal frost warning, expecting their coldest weather to hit Wednesday morning.

The Salvation Army on 320 NW 1st Ave. in Ocala will open to those seeking refuge from the cold weather, preparing for an increase in the influx of guests. Check-in time is at 6:00 p.m.

In Brevard County:

Brevard will also be opening shelters Monday night only, including:

LifePointe Ministries, Inc. on 4220 South Hopkins Avenue in Titusville, opening at 9 p.m.

The Central Brevard Sharing Center on 113 Aurora St. in Cocoa, opening at 6 p.m.

And the Daily Bread, Inc. on 2205 Front St.in Melbourne, also opening at 6 p.m.

All three locations will serve dinner and breakfast.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.