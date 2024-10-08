Final Preps ahead of Hurricane Milton, Insurance Advocate's Advice for Property Claims

Final Preps ahead of Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is wavering in strength, but it remains a monster storm with the potential of being one of the worst hurricanes in Tampa in over 100 years. Impacts will be felt in Central Florida. Senior Meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, Megan Borowski, joins Engage with an update on the track and intensity.

Our team of reporters is fanned out throughout our region. Central Florida Public Media Environment reporter Molly Duerig joins Engage to discuss the imminent and long-term threats being posed by flooding. Lillian Hernández Caraballo discusses efforts and challenges to providing refuge to unhoused and homeless people in our community. Central Florida Public Media reporter Joe Byrnes shares developing updates including evacuation orders and information from power companies in the path of Hurricane Milton.

Insurance Advocate's Advice for Property Claims

Florida’s largest insurer, Citizens Insurance, issued a statement warning policyholders and other residents to prepare themselves for a major hurricane. Rain, wind, and storm surge pose risks in an already saturated region. Tasha Carter, Florida’s Insurance Advocate, joins Engage to share tips for renters and homeowners who may need to file insurance claims for damage to their property including their cars.