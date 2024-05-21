Central Florida Seen & Heard Rising Water, Antisemitism and Security Training, African Response to Holocaust

Central Florida Seen & Heard Rising Water

Just days before the start of hurricane season, our team of journalists here at Central Florida Public Media is exploring the impacts of rising water throughout our region. The reporting is part of our flagship series Central Florida Seen & Heard. Today on Engage, we explore the hidden costs of storm preparation and recovery. The Senior Resource Alliance serves elders in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties by coordinating services and resources for issues like housing, caregiving, utilities, and disaster relief. Karla Radka is the President and CEO. She joins Engage to discuss the real costs, both physical and emotional, of rising water and flooding on the area’s aging population. Damien Bromfield, owner of Rogue Works Home Services based in Orlando, joins Engage to discuss the costs he’s encountered repairing homes damaged by extreme weather.

Antisemitism and Security Training

Tonight, theJewish Federation of Greater Orlando is hosting a screening of, "A Tree of Life," the HBO documentary about the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting where eleven people were killed in the 2018 antisemitic attack. The documentary will be followed by a panel discussion with survivors and leaders in the Jewish community. Jake Silverman, Chief Security Officer for Shalom Orlando, joins Engage to talk about antisemitism and threats to the region’s Jewish communities. The film is being screened in conjunction with a training seminar conducted by the Secure Community Network, an organization committed to providing security for the nation’s Jewish communities. Brad Orsini is their National Security Advisor and a Pittsburgh native. Orsini joins us to talk about the training program. Community security trainings will be held tomorrow at 10:30am and 6:30pm at Shalom Orlando in Maitland.

African Response to Holocaust

For nearly 80 years, scholars have scoured records from the Holocaust and World War II, searching for a way to understand the madness that defined Hitler’s Germany. There will never be a rationalization for the Holocaust, but the never-ending inquisitiveness has allowed researchers to examine World War Two through previously unconsidered perspectives. This is why USF associate history professor Edward Kissi is speaking tonight in Maitland. Kissi will be presenting at the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida on his 2020 book, “Africans and the Holocaust: Perceptions and Responses of Colonized and Sovereign Peoples.” He looks at the acts of Nazi Germany through the perspective of people living in African nations in the 1940’s, often through the prism of European colonial rule. Kissi joins us to share his findings. You can hear hislecture at the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida in Maitland, tonight at 6:30 pm.