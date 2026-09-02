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Are We There Yet?

SpaceX’s expands to Louisiana and NASA tests next moon-suits

By Brendan Byrne,
Marian Summerall
Published September 2, 2026 at 7:46 AM EDT
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A photo of SpaceX's Starship on its Starbase, LA page.
SpaceX
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SpaceX - Starbase, LA
A photo of SpaceX's Starship on its Starbase, LA page.

SpaceX is looking to expand into Louisiana for a new launch facility with multiple launch pads for its Starship spacecraft.

We’ll hear from space industry expert Dale Ketcham about what this means for SpaceX and Louisiana, and how this expansion could change the space industry.

Then, to walk on the moon, NASA needs new suits.

We’ll speak with NASA’s Mike Snyder about the new EVA suit for the future Artemis crews, and how the agency is testing them.

Are We There Yet?
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Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
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