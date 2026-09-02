SpaceX’s expands to Louisiana and NASA tests next moon-suits

SpaceX is looking to expand into Louisiana for a new launch facility with multiple launch pads for its Starship spacecraft.

We’ll hear from space industry expert Dale Ketcham about what this means for SpaceX and Louisiana, and how this expansion could change the space industry.

Then, to walk on the moon, NASA needs new suits.

We’ll speak with NASA’s Mike Snyder about the new EVA suit for the future Artemis crews, and how the agency is testing them.