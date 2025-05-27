Varda's hat trick and Earth’s twin Venus

In just about two years, Varda Space has launched three missions, each one launching and returning to our planet successfully.

From testing hypersonic travel to autonomous pharmaceutical research Varda space is working to make launching and recovering these capsules easier.

We’ll speak with Varda Space’s Nick Cialdella about how the company hopes to make deliveries to and from low-Earth orbit as common as shipping here on Earth.

Then, often referred to as Earth’s twin, the planet Venus has a lot in common with our planet.

Thanks to a new data analysis of decades-old research, the way we’re thinking about Venus is changing.

We’ll speak with NASA’s Justin Filberto about new Venus insights and what’s ahead for upcoming missions to Earth’s neighbor.