© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
are-we-there-yet-logo-2019-final-200x200-2
Are We There Yet?

Varda's hat trick and Earth’s twin Venus

By Marian Summerall,
Brendan Byrne
Published May 27, 2025 at 5:55 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Varda Space's W-2 Reentry.
Varda Space
Varda Space's W-2 Reentry.

In just about two years, Varda Space has launched three missions, each one launching and returning to our planet successfully.

From testing hypersonic travel to autonomous pharmaceutical research Varda space is working to make launching and recovering these capsules easier.

We’ll speak with Varda Space’s Nick Cialdella about how the company hopes to make deliveries to and from low-Earth orbit as common as shipping here on Earth.

Then, often referred to as Earth’s twin, the planet Venus has a lot in common with our planet.

Thanks to a new data analysis of decades-old research, the way we’re thinking about Venus is changing.

We’ll speak with NASA’s Justin Filberto about new Venus insights and what’s ahead for upcoming missions to Earth’s neighbor.

Are We There Yet?
Stay Connected
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
See stories by Brendan Byrne
More Episodes