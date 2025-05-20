© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Are We There Yet?

Artemis II is closer to flight and Voyager’s thrusters get a deep space fix

By Brendan Byrne,
Marian Summerall
Published May 20, 2025 at 5:58 PM EDT
The Artemis II Orion spacecraft sits in the transfer aisle in the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for the installation of three spacecraft adapter jettison fairings on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The fairings encapsulate the service module and protect the solar array wings, shielding them from the heat, wind, and acoustics of launch and ascent, plus help redistribute the load between Orion and the massive thrust of the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket during liftoff and ascent. Once the spacecraft is above the atmosphere, the three fairing panels will separate from the service module reducing the mass of the spacecraft.
The Artemis II Orion spacecraft sits in the transfer aisle in the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for the installation of three spacecraft adapter jettison fairings on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The fairings encapsulate the service module and protect the solar array wings, shielding them from the heat, wind, and acoustics of launch and ascent, plus help redistribute the load between Orion and the massive thrust of the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket during liftoff and ascent. Once the spacecraft is above the atmosphere, the three fairing panels will separate from the service module reducing the mass of the spacecraft.

NASA is one step closer to sending humans into deep space once more

Lockheed Martin delivered the Orion spacecraft for NASA’s Artemis II mission. Now, the agency is preparing the vehicle for the more than ten-day flyby of our moon—with a crew of four.

We’ll speak with Lockheed Martin’s Paul Anderson about the Orion vehicle, and how its unique design and features are helping further missions to the moon and even Mars.

Then, for almost fifty years, engineers have been keeping the Voyager missions alive. The two spacecraft have been exploring parts of our solar system billions of miles away from home.

Plus, from over 15 billion miles away, the Voyager team was able to revive thrusters that haven’t worked since 2004.

We’ll speak with Voyager’s Kareem Badaruddin about how his team is working to preserve a mission in interstellar space.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
