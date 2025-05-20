Artemis II is closer to flight and Voyager’s thrusters get a deep space fix

NASA is one step closer to sending humans into deep space once more

Lockheed Martin delivered the Orion spacecraft for NASA’s Artemis II mission. Now, the agency is preparing the vehicle for the more than ten-day flyby of our moon—with a crew of four.

We’ll speak with Lockheed Martin’s Paul Anderson about the Orion vehicle, and how its unique design and features are helping further missions to the moon and even Mars.

Then, for almost fifty years, engineers have been keeping the Voyager missions alive. The two spacecraft have been exploring parts of our solar system billions of miles away from home.

Plus, from over 15 billion miles away, the Voyager team was able to revive thrusters that haven’t worked since 2004.

We’ll speak with Voyager’s Kareem Badaruddin about how his team is working to preserve a mission in interstellar space.