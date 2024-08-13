The Starliner decision and bees on the space station

Engineers continue to investigate issues on Boeing’s Starliner capsule as NASA weighs it options in bringing the crew home. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched to the station in Starliner back in June, but issues with the spacecraft’s propulsion system are putt their ride home in limbo.

We’ll speak with Don Platt the director of Florida Tech’s Spaceport Education Center in Titusville and an associate professor of space systems about the engineer decisions at hand.

Then, Butch, Suni and the other crewmembers of the ISS have some insect buddies on board – robotic bees. Are We There Yet’s Marian Summerall introduces us to the Astrobees with a conversation with the hive’s lead project engineer: Andres Mora Vargas.