Are We There Yet?
Are We There Yet?

The Starliner decision and bees on the space station

By Brendan Byrne,
Marian Summerall
Published August 13, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA's Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station is pictured docked to the Harmony module's forward port. This view is from a window on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked to the port adjacent to the Starliner.
NASA
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA's Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station is pictured docked to the Harmony module's forward port. This view is from a window on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked to the port adjacent to the Starliner.

Engineers continue to investigate issues on Boeing’s Starliner capsule as NASA weighs it options in bringing the crew home. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched to the station in Starliner back in June, but issues with the spacecraft’s propulsion system are putt their ride home in limbo.

We’ll speak with Don Platt the director of Florida Tech’s Spaceport Education Center in Titusville and an associate professor of space systems about the engineer decisions at hand.

Then, Butch, Suni and the other crewmembers of the ISS have some insect buddies on board – robotic bees. Are We There Yet’s Marian Summerall introduces us to the Astrobees with a conversation with the hive’s lead project engineer: Andres Mora Vargas.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is Central Florida Public Media's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing the organization's internship program. Byrne also hosts Central Florida Public Media's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration, and the weekly news roundup podcast "The Wrap."
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at Central Florida Public Media working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
