Pints for Public Media at Ivanhoe Park Lager House

Join Central Florida Public Media on Sunday, May 18th, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Ivanhoe Park Lager House for an afternoon of community spirit, entertainment, and a chance to support our vital mission. Taste our exclusive "On-Air Ale," knowing that a portion of the proceeds helps us continue to deliver high-quality, independent journalism and programming to Central Florida. Experience an afternoon packed With activities:



Enjoy the sounds of The New Eagles and John Grimaldi. Win Great Prizes: Take a spin on our prize wheel for a chance to go home with some fun Central Florida Public Media swag.

This community event is completely free to attend, with no need to RSVP. Come along, bring your friends and family, and celebrate the power of public media with us!

Special thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible: