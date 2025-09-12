Volusia County warns King Tide plus stalled, heavy rain could bring floods

Volusia County officials have warned residents that stalled rain patterns combined with King Tide over the weekend might bring about flooding to some roads and communities.

What is a King Tide?

King Tide is a seasonal phenomenon that brings the highest tides of the year. It happens when the Earth, moon, and sun align during the full or new moon phase, resulting in a tidal range that’s higher than normal, which can push seawater inland, overwhelming stormwater drainage.

Volusia County’s Public Information Officer Clay Jackson said King Tide, coupled with a stalled rain system, could bring flooding in low-lying and coastal areas of the county, prompting officials to issue the notice to spread awareness and urge residents to exercise caution and help keep flooding at a minimum by keeping drainage ways clear.

“Make sure that you're doing your part,” Jackson said. “Especially if there's a big rain event coming, if you've got five bags of debris that is right in the culvert where that stormwater needs to flow to get to the drain down the street, you know, just be cognizant of what's going on.”

County investments in flood preparation

Jackson said Volusia County has poured more than $60 million into public infrastructure this year to prepare against floods and storms. The money came from federal funds the county received last year to help with recovery efforts from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole . Jackson said more is coming, as the county applied for the same program again this year and secured another grant.

In July, Volusia became the grantee of $133.5 million to help the area recover from the damages that Hurricane Milton caused nearly a year ago. The funds were allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery . The county allocated $80 million for long-term stormwater improvements and infrastructure upgrades, and the remainder will be used to replace and buy out qualifying damaged homes.

Jackson said the priorities follow the county’s new initiative, Transform386 , aimed at increasing protections to mitigate future flooding, provide better drainage, and offer disaster assistance. These efforts are focused on public feedback and stormwater studies and are ongoing year-round, he said.

“Hats off to our maintenance crew,” Jackson said. “Contrary to popular belief, some people think the crews are only out working whenever there’s a tropical storm out in the Atlantic. No, they're actually year round — doing maintenance, cleaning out canals.”

Photo courtesy Volusia County Volusia County works on ditch and canal cleanings and openings to ensure stormwater flows out of roads and homes. “The American Society of Civil Engineers recommends inspections every three to six years. We actually inspect all of our canals three times a year,” Public Information Officer Clay Jackson said.

Many hands make for light work

That’s the county’s reach. Cities, he said, are also doing their part. But when it comes to private property and more hyper-local, neighborhood drainage systems and debris, Jackson said everyone’s responsible.

Water systems and drainage are all part of one interconnected flow, and he said it takes all hands on deck to afford stormwater a chance to drain away safely. While the county continues its upgrades, Jackson said they’re asking the community to help lessen the burden of flooding.

“These are small things that can make a big difference,” Jackson said. “Things people don’t always think about — keeping trees trim, making sure that gutters are clean, doing routine maintenance, making sure spouts are working as they're designed because you don’t want that build-up.”

Residents can also help by clearing storm drains and gutters near their homes. More information can be found on the county’s website.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.