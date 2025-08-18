Fresh funding for Florida housing: Hometown Heroes, My Safe Florida Home

The start of a new fiscal year for the state means that qualifying homeowners have started applying for Florida’s housing programs.

Hometown Heroes Housing Program returns this year with fifty million dollars in new funding that could help veterans, first responders, nurses, teachers, and other essential workers achieve homeownership.

Part of Florida’s Live Local Act, the state-backed initiative offers down payment and closing costs assistance, giving qualifying residents a leg-up to live in the communities they serve.

The Florida Realtors president for 2025, Tim Weisheyer, said the program can also provide zero-interest loans, greatly reducing costs for this sector of our workforce, and that it has helped more than 20,000 households since first launching three years ago.

"The typical homeowner has a net worth nearly 40 times that of someone who rents. That’s the opportunity this program helps Floridians unlock. Homeownership builds wealth, creates stability, and gives families the foundations they need to grow their lives” he said.

The program reopens Monday, but funds go quickly. Last year, homebuyers only took a couple of months to claim all of the funding.

Funding is limited, recurring only once a year, and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Floridians who hope to secure assistance can go online to learn how to qualify and begin the process.

My Safe Florida Home is also taking new applicants again this year, offering free inspections and up to $10,000 per home in storm mitigation grants for the repair or upgrade of windows, doors and roofs.

These improvements can not only help strengthen a homeowner’s investment against future storms, but it can also beautify and increase the value of a home, while potentially reducing property insurance costs.

The grant program’s second set of applications opened Monday for applicants who are low-income homeowners but not older adults and followed its first opening this year, which was on Aug. 4, for low-income homeowners ages 60 and older.

Applications for moderate-income homeowners ages 60 and older will open Sep. 1, and other moderate-income homeowners become eligible starting Sep. 15.

Funds for this program also depleted rapidly. In 2024, the program's funding of $200 million tapped out in just two weeks. This year, lawmakers budgeted an additional $280 million two hundred and eighty million dollars to help meet demand.

The application and more information can also be found online at mysafeflhome.com .

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.