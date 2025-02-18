Study: Evictions "are public health concerns," affecting children’s mental health

A new, peer-reviewed study linked evictions and housing insecurity to mental health problems in children, something Central Florida nonprofits said is increasing.

The Journal of the American Medical Association’s publication called housing loss a “pressing public health concern.”

In 2023, the Central Florida region saw a 10-year record-high number of eviction filings, and Florida ranked seventh nationally for the most cases against families with children. The latest homelessness Point-In-Time count, also from last year, showed an increase in the number of homeless children.

Family Promise of Brevard is a nonprofit with core programs focusing on prevention, shelter, stabilization, and other services for families experiencing homelessness.

Program Director Mike Hoenick said ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, their office has been busier than ever. They get to see how housing insecurity can hurt children and potentially their futures.

“When parents are worried about how they're going to pay their basic bills, the rent, mortgage, utilities, or if they've actually become evicted, kids are directly impacted by this stress and instability. Children experiencing homelessness can have poor school performance, social isolation, and increase needs for mental health support due to anxiety or inability to focus,” Hoenick said.

Source: Orange County Orange County saw its highest number of eviction filings in more than 10 years.

Hoenick said housing issues can affect children’s school performance and social interactions, which could lead to future self-destructive or criminal behaviors, such as substance use disorder or self-harm. He said early early intervention is key and has proven effective.

“We have a 97% success rate of families exiting our programming into stable housing. We are doing our best to impact families and children directly by providing financial assistance and case management services, so families can stabilize and children can have positive mental health impacts and positive school impacts,” he said.

Hoenick said the organization welcomes community help and involvement . He said families in need of assistance, including counseling, housing, or financial aid, can visit their website for more information and connection to resources.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.