Boil water advisory in effect for Lake Buena Vista area

Central Florida residents and tourists alike in the Lake Buena Vista area are under a boil water advisory after a water main break in Orange County.

Crews worked overnight to stabilize water pressure in the area near County Road 535, South Apopka Vineland Road, Winter Garden Vineland Road, and Palm Parkway, and continue to monitor the situation.

As of early Tuesday, the break continues to block two of the three southbound lanes on CR535 near Apopka Vineland Road.

Learn more about what boil water advisories are and how to comply with them:

Once crews are done working in the area, the water will undergo two days of testing. The county expects an update on the precautionary boil Thursday.

In the meantime, although there is no indication water is contaminated, customers are advised to boil water for at least one minute before drinking the water, or using it to cook, clean dishes, or brush their teeth.

Check to see if your home or rental is affected by calling the Boil Water Hotline at 407-254-9670. Customers of Orange County Utilities can also call 407-836-2777.

Below is a map of the affected area provided by Orange County Government:

Orange County Government A boil water advisory map shows areas in Orange County where you should boil your water before drinking or cooking with it.

Follow Orange County government on Instagram and Facebook for more updates.