Medicare’s GUIDE Model, new this month, aims for coordinated Alzheimer’s care

A coordinated Alzheimer's disease care program -- Medicare's new GUIDE Model -- began an eight-year trial this month with several Central Florida clinics taking part.

Its current participants include nine established memory care clinics in Florida. Twenty-one more medical groups have signed on to start next July.

The GUIDE (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience) Model aims for comprehensive, coordinated care that improves the quality of life for people with dementia and reduces the strain on their unpaid caregivers.

Providers assign a Care Navigator, who helps with access to GUIDE services, including respite care, and assistance with all sorts of clinical and non-clinical needs.

Dr. Rosemary Laird, chief medical officer at My Memory Clinic in Brevard County, said it's a well-designed effort by Medicare to provide needed extra care and support.

“But they're doing it really smartly, I think, to look at these outcomes and to push us towards some best practices and standards to really raise the bar for across the country,” she said.

Under the program, Medicare is testing a new monthly per-patient payment to support the team-based approach.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports that many of the 6.7 million Americans with dementia have more than one chronic condition -- including behavioral symptoms -- and often get fragmented care.

It creates a “significant mental, physical, emotional, and financial burden for caregivers” with minority communities disproportionately affected, CMS said in its program description.

The model also seeks to counter disparities in health access and care.

It hopes to create a standard approach, including a 24/7 help line, caregiver education and support services, with the goal of helping dementia patients delay the move to a nursing home.

In Central Florida, the current participants are the Center for Comprehensive Palliative Care in Ocala, Pathways Clinical Partners in Leesburg, Isaac Health Florida Professional Association in Orlando, and My Memory Clinic in Viera.

The list of facilities that could start next July includes: Florida Hospital Medical Group in Maitland, Dementia Care FL in Oviedo, Primary Care of Central Florida in Orlando and Knight Neurology of Rockledge.

