St. Cloud, Osceola tackle childhood drownings with free swim lessons

The city of St. Cloud and Osceola County are tackling the urgent problem of childhood drownings.

They will reimburse parents for lessons at the Chris Lyle Aquatic Center in June and July. The program is for children 6 months to 14 years old who are county residents.

The eight, half-hour sessions cost $65. City spokeswoman Maryemma Bachelder says pool staff will help parents get reimbursed upon completion.

The $10,000 partnership involves St. Cloud, St. Cloud Main Street and Osceola County Commissioner Ricky Booth. It aims to teach 150 children how to swim.

Four Osceola County children or teens drowned in 2022 and five the year before, an increase over previous years. Most were 4 years old or younger.

In a national study published last week, the CDC reports a "significantly higher" rate of fatal drownings in 2020 through 2022, compared to 2019.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for kids 1 to 4 years old.

"The highest drowning rates were among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native and non-Hispanic Black or African American persons," study said.

It also found that more than half of U.S. adults reported never having taken a swimming lesson. Among Hispanic adults, only 28% had lessons. Among Blacks, only 37%.

The study concluded that addressing "social and structural barriers that limit access to this training might reduce drowning deaths and inequities."

The Florida Legislature this year created a statewide voucher program that will pay for lessons for low-income families with a child 4 years old or younger.

The law creating the program takes effect July 1.