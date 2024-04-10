Thousands die from opioid overdoses in Florida each year. Could Medicaid expansion save lives?

It's been a long time since Suzanne has used heroin. But the 53-year-old Florida health worker remembers how it felt to be in the depths of an opioid addiction. She describes it like being stuck just underwater, unable to reach the surface for air.

“You'd do it, and then the next thing you know, not to be sick you'd have to find more,” said Suzanne, who asked that only her first name be used because her employer doesn't know she’s been in drug treatment for two decades.

Part 1: How Medicaid expansion could help improve access to addiction medication Suzanne had Medicaid when she lived in Massachusetts, but didn't qualify in Florida. Hear how that affected her ability to access drug treatment and other needed health care.

Suzanne takes methadone, a prescription medication for opioid addiction that prevents withdrawal symptoms like vomiting, nausea and joint pain and reduces drug cravings without making her feel high. She also gets counseling for mental health challenges that fueled her heroin use. “I don't think I'd have a steady job or a life or even made it this far without the program.”

Suzanne is fortunate. Two years ago, a disruption in her insurance coverage could have threatened her recovery. But she was able to access low-cost methadone at a local clinic run by a nonprofit, Operation PAR.

Methadone and a similar drug, buprenorphine, are considered the gold standard of care for opioid use disorder. But few Americans who need the drugs, which substantially reduce the risk of a fatal overdose, actually receive them. The latest federal data show only about one in five in 2021.

The low numbers are in sharp contrast to a record-high overdose epidemic that killed nearly 108,000 Americans in 2022 and is driven primarily by opioids. The toll included about 8,000 Floridians.

People who need methadone or buprenorphine face a catalog of barriers to getting the medicines, including affordability, transportation, a shortage of providers, social stigma and stricter prescribing rules.

Medication treatment access is a problem across the country, but research suggests in states without Medicaid expansion, like Florida, the barriers can be higher for many low-income adults.

Florida has one of highest uninsured rates in the country, at 13.9% of people under age 65, 2022 data from the U.S. Census Bureau show.

Suzanne moved to Citrus County from Massachusetts a couple of years ago to be near her aging father. In Massachusetts, she qualified for Medicaid, which covered her methadone treatment. The state is among 40 that have adopted expansion since the Affordable Care Act authorized it in 2010. Suzanne thought she could get similar coverage in Florida, but didn’t qualify.

Instead, she found herself uninsured for more than a year, struggling to pay rent and find a full-time job. The initial out-of-pocket cost of her methadone and counseling was a little over $100 a week. She couldn’t afford it.

Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Dawn Jackson is program director at Operation PAR’s new methadone clinic in Inverness, Florida.

A lot of patients facing addiction are in similar positions, said Dawn Jackson, program director at a new methadone clinic in Inverness, a city of nearly 8,000 about 75 miles north of Tampa in Citrus County.

“It may not seem like a lot to some,” Jackson said. “But for others, it's life-changing to have to spend that kind of money to get well.”

The clinic is part of the Operation PAR network, which provides methadone and buprenorphine to nearly 4,000 patients along the Florida Gulf Coast, most of them uninsured or with Medicaid coverage. It uses a mix of state and federal grants — and, now, new settlement funds from a multistate lawsuit against opioid makers and distributors — to offer discounted care at its 10 addiction treatment centers.

It was able to get Suzanne’s treatment costs down to just $21 a week. She goes to the location in Inverness, which opened last fall and is the only methadone clinic in Citrus County.

A hot spot of overdoses

Kim Krisberg / Public Health Watch Cooter Pond Park near downtown Inverness, Florida.

Named for its once abundance of groves, Citrus County is an alluring place, with small towns and cities that offer glimpses into old, rural Florida. Like most places, it wasn’t spared in the country’s decades-long opioid crisis.

Inverness badly needed the new methadone clinic. Assessments showed the area had high rates of substance abuse and overdose and gaps in treatment access, especially for uninsured residents, Jackson said. Before the new clinic opened, many patients had to make trips — sometimes every day — to neighboring Hernando County to pick up their methadone prescriptions.

According to 2022 data from the Florida Department of Health, Citrus County has one of the higher county-level opioid overdose rates in the state. The county’s uninsured rate that year was nearly 16%.

Kim Krisberg / Public Health Watch Marisa Chaloux is a dosing nurse at Operation PAR’s new addiction treatment clinic in Inverness, Florida.

Marisa Chaloux, a dosing nurse at the Inverness clinic, started working at Operation PAR about two years ago. She said she never realized the difference medications like methadone could make.

“You could hardly even get a conversation [going],” she said about people when they first enter treatment. “And now they’re getting jobs, they’re spending time with their kids. They’re getting their kids back and their life back. To me, that’s huge.”

Florida spends hundreds of millions in public funds to connect residents to medications for opioid addiction and is expecting about $3 billion over the next couple of decades in opioid settlement money to help.

The support enables providers like Operation PAR to accept patients no matter their insurance status. But Jackson said Medicaid expansion would still matter.

For patients, she said the coverage could lessen the financial burden of addiction medications and give them access to a full range of medical care. For the clinic, more coverage could lessen the pressure on limited grant dollars.

“Turning people away over money is the last thing we want to do,” Jackson said. “But we also know that we can’t treat everybody for free because we have to keep our doors open to help as many people as we can.”

Suzanne recently got private health insurance through her new job. But it doesn’t cover methadone treatment as well as Medicaid does. So Operation PAR is using its grant funding to keep her treatment costs down as long as it can.

Kim Krisberg / Public Health Watch A mural in historic downtown Inverness, Florida. The small city is in Citrus County, which in 2022 had one the state’s higher county-level opioid overdose rates.

Evidence of Medicaid’s impact

Research shows when taken as prescribed, drugs like methadone and buprenorphine can not only prevent overdose deaths, but also curb illicit drug use and help people stay in recovery. In fact, a study published this year found that treating opioid addiction without medication might be more harmful than no treatment at all.

Part 2: The Medicaid unwinding threatens to disrupt addiction care for some Medicaid helps pay for Stephanie's methadone treatment and counseling. So it was a nasty shock when she showed up to her clinic one day and learned she'd lost coverage.

Some policy experts say one way to increase access to the lifesaving treatments is Medicaid expansion, which covers adults with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level, or less than $21,000 a year for a household of one.

Brendan Saloner, a professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, has been studying the impact of expansion on addiction treatment since the first states expanded Medicaid eligibility in 2014.

“The immediate effect was that a huge group of people with substance use disorder got insurance cards for the first time,” Saloner said.

Federal drug-use surveys found that uninsured rates plummeted nationwide by almost 10 percentage points among adults with substance use disorders post-ACA.

Coverage didn’t immediately translate into more care. For many months after expansion, there was no significant effect on substance use treatment, Saloner said. Trends stayed flat.

A couple of years in, differences began to emerge. In a study published in 2018, Saloner and colleagues compared three states with Medicaid expansion — California, Maryland and Washington — against two without — Florida and Georgia.

They found Medicaid expansion was associated with a “significant” increase — roughly 13% — in people filling prescriptions for buprenorphine with naloxone.