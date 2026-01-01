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FutureFirst Resiliency Campaign
Central Florida Public Media

The Future of Independent Journalism Will Be Built by Those Who Lead Now.

Central Florida Public Media has served as a trusted source of independent local news for more than 45 years. That trust was built deliberately, and must now be sustained with the same commitment.

A Three-Year Initiative
FutureFirst Resiliency Campaign

Designed to strengthen local journalism, restore critical capacity, and build the philanthropic foundation needed to sustain this work long-term.

The Campaign

Explore the Campaign

Learn more about the vision, priorities, and impact of the FutureFirst campaign.

01
Protecting and Sustaining

Local reporting capacity across key beats and signature programs.

02
Restoring Talent

The Emerging Journalists Fellowship and strengthening the talent pipeline, including staff development.

03
Maintaining Infrastructure

Critical broadcast and emergency infrastructure.

04
Building Philanthropy

A strategic philanthropic program focused on leadership-level giving and long-term sustainability.

View Campaign Overview
Get Involved

Join the Effort

This is a defining moment for Central Florida. We invite you to learn more and explore how you can be part of strengthening independent journalism in our region.

Your information is kept private and will only be used to respond to your inquiry.

Thank you for reaching out. A member of our team will be in touch with you shortly.
Community Impact

What Your Support Makes Possible

With the support of our community, Central Florida Public Media expanded its newsroom, launched new local programming, and deepened reporting across critical issues including education, health, housing, and the environment.

These investments strengthened the reach and impact of local journalism across our region, demonstrating what is possible when a community invests in trusted information.

Education

Expanded coverage of local schools, policy, and community learning — holding systems accountable to the students and families they serve.

Health

Deepened reporting on public health, access to care, and the disparities that shape outcomes across Central Florida's communities.

Housing

Investigated affordability, displacement, and development in one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.

Environment

Reported on the ecosystems, climate pressures, and environmental justice issues affecting our region and state.