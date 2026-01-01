FutureFirst Resiliency Campaign

The Future of Independent Journalism Will Be Built by Those Who Lead Now.
Central Florida Public Media has served as a trusted source of independent local news for more than 45 years. That trust was built deliberately, and must now be sustained with the same commitment.
Designed to strengthen local journalism, restore critical capacity, and build the philanthropic foundation needed to sustain this work long-term.
Explore the Campaign
Learn more about the vision, priorities, and impact of the FutureFirst campaign.
Local reporting capacity across key beats and signature programs.
The Emerging Journalists Fellowship and strengthening the talent pipeline, including staff development.
Critical broadcast and emergency infrastructure.
A strategic philanthropic program focused on leadership-level giving and long-term sustainability.
Join the Effort
This is a defining moment for Central Florida. We invite you to learn more and explore how you can be part of strengthening independent journalism in our region.
What Your Support Makes Possible
With the support of our community, Central Florida Public Media expanded its newsroom, launched new local programming, and deepened reporting across critical issues including education, health, housing, and the environment.
These investments strengthened the reach and impact of local journalism across our region, demonstrating what is possible when a community invests in trusted information.
Expanded coverage of local schools, policy, and community learning — holding systems accountable to the students and families they serve.
Deepened reporting on public health, access to care, and the disparities that shape outcomes across Central Florida's communities.
Investigated affordability, displacement, and development in one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.
Reported on the ecosystems, climate pressures, and environmental justice issues affecting our region and state.