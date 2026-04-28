At Central Florida Zoo, treating 13 ailing sloths is a ‘massive undertaking’

Progress is slow, as you might expect, but most of the 13 two-toed sloths that were brought to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens from the now-defunct Sloth World last Friday are on the road to recovery.

Just one of them, a 1- to 2-year-old male named Bandit, is still in the critical range, said Dr. Haley Straub, associate veterinarian at the zoo.

Central Florida Zoo / Facebook Veterinarian Haley Straub feeds a sloth.

"So overall, we are trending in the right direction," she said, "but we are absolutely taking things day by day and putting in a lot of time and effort into these animals."

Straub said that sloths "love to, you know, be in hammocks and be elevated. ... They don't like to stay on the ground. And so when we see that in a sloth, that is abnormal."

And Bandit, she said, "has been grounded throughout his entirety of time with us so far. Basically, it tells me that he's very lethargic, very weak, doesn't have the energy to hang the way that he should."

For employees at the Central Florida Zoo, taking in these 13 ailing sloths has been a "massive undertaking," Straub said, and one that shows their passion for the work.

"And I think I can speak on behalf of everyone that we are all so proud to be able to help in this type of scenario," she said.

The sloths won't be returning to the wild. Straub said that would be perilous for them and the others in the forest.

Instead, they'll live out their days in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The Central Florida Zoo has chronicled the sloths’ recovery on social media -- with many photos showing animals and their veterinary care. The posts have drawn an outpouring of support along with outrage aimed at Sloth World.

The sloths came from a warehouse for Sloth World, an interactive exhibit that was planned to open on International Drive in Orlando. At least 31 sloths imported for the attraction died between December 2024 and February 2025. The story of their deaths was uncovered by Inside Climate News in an article that cited an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The number of sloth deaths could be much higher. A news report by Fox 35 in Orlando found an additional 21 sloths had later died. Central Florida Public Media has not verified that information.

Central Florida Media reporter and producer Marian Summerall contributed to this report.