Satellite Beach approves dog-friendly beach pilot program

Furry friends in Satellite Beach can soon walk the shores after the city council approved a new proposal.

Satellite Beach city leaders approved Wednesday a pilot program that allows dogs on the beach, but with some limitations. The pilot program will run from Jan. 1 to April 30, but if successful, dogs could be allowed on the beach from November to April annually. This timeframe excludes turtle nesting season.

According to city leaders, Satellite Beach “ has received inquiries from residents regarding the prohibition of dogs on public beaches. While protecting the sea turtle nesting season remains a priority, the City recognizes community interest in allowing dogs on the beach during other times of the year"

During the pilot program, dogs are allowed on beaches, but only from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Other rules include no dogs on the dunes, owners must clean up after them, and dogs must be leashed at all times. The leash cannot exceed seven feet in length.

The proposal said rules will be enforced, and if broken, residents could face civil penalties and a response from law enforcement.

Violations are non-criminal infractions with fines:

$50 for first offense

$100 for second offense

$250 for third and subsequent offenses (maximum)

Violations may also result in removal from the beach or dog impoundment. Enforcement will be carried out by City law enforcement personnel.

Residents like Diane Stanton said that while the fines and penalties will help, it should be a bigger punishment. As a dog owner herself and a dog trainer, Stanton has seen first hand people not following dog-related regulations.

“I think it should be 100 bucks the first time you're caught,” Stanton said. “Somebody's going to think twice about letting their dog off that leash if somebody's going to report them. Double it make a little bit more money for the city, but I think it would be a little bit more of a deterrent in people turning their dogs loose.”

Similarly, Dianne Douglass is against the initiative as well. She said the beaches are the only areas where it’s dog-free in the whole city.

“You can take your dogs on the street, on the sidewalk, to parks, the only place left for people who don't want to be around dogs, allergic to dogs, have medical issues with dogs, feel unsafe near dogs and have PTSD because they've been bit is the beach,” Douglass said. “Beaches are supposed to be relaxing. Having dogs bark at you, jump on you, having other dogs fight is not relaxing.”