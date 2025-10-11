Rip currents, hazardous surf conditions close down Volusia County coast

Public water access is closed along the entire Volusia County coastline until further notice, due to hazardous surf conditions, strong rip currents, and a significant amount of debris left behind by recent tidal activity, the county confirmed via email Saturday evening. Beach driving access will likely remain limited over the next several days until conditions improve.

A wind advisory is also in place for the Volusia coast Saturday evening, with gusts possible of up to 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service of Melbourne.

The Jetty Connector in Ponce Inlet, already closed to the public since Hurricane Imelda several weeks ago, also sustained significant damage earlier this morning, according to Volusia County. People should not remove or otherwise disturb any seaweed swept ashore by recent tides, according to Volusia Beach Safety.

For updates on current conditions, the county has a Volusia Beaches app . The National Weather Service also makes updates available on coastal flood alerts, beach hazards and other risks. Although a federal government shutdown began earlier this month, the National Weather Service has been prioritized as a critical function and remains open, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce .

Cocoa Beach also has an active beach safety warning, strongly advising people to stay out of the water due to rip currents and rough surf.