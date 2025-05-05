Overhaul of development rules proposed for Orange County nears approval

Orange County is finalizing its new blueprint for more sustainable growth, “Vision 2050,” with county commissioners slated to discuss and hear public comment on the proposed framework Tuesday afternoon.

Vision 2050 is effectively an overhaul of Orange County’s current comprehensive plan, to be carried out through new development rules packaged as the county’s new “Orange Code.” While Vision 2050 can be thought of as the end destination, Orange Code is the road map to getting there, according to the county .

Courtesy Orange County Vision 2050 identifies six planning sectors, which are meant to help determine whether a certain part of the county should develop, redevelop, or stay largely unchanged, according to Orange County.

The proposed overhaul aims to modernize the county’s approach to managing development, which hasn’t changed much since the 1950s. Overall, the goal is to direct growth to the right places: towards existing urban areas with bigger populations, like around International Drive, and away from the county’s more natural, rural areas.

Tuesday’s public hearing is the first of two slated for Vision 2050, with a final adoption hearing currently set for June 3.