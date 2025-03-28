State funds will upgrade Eatonville's water and sewer infrastructure

Two major infrastructure projects for the historic town of Eatonville are getting a big boost, from $34.4 million awarded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s State Revolving Fund .

The funding will support the planning, design and construction of necessary improvements to Eatonville’s drinking water distribution system and wastewater infrastructure. Right now, most of Eatonville’s gravity sewer pipes are made of vitrified clay: a brittle material which tends to crack over time, according to the town’s wastewater utility master plan .

Eatonville's drinking water distribution system also has some pipes in need of upgrades, including pipes made of substandard materials like asbestos cement and unlined cast iron, per the master plan for Eatonville’s potable water utility . Those upgrades are especially necessary in light of Eatonville’s growing population, projected to double water demand by the year 2043, according to that master plan.

Courtesy photo / Town of Eatonville Eatonville Mayor Angie Gardner signs agreements with FDEP on Friday. The agreements provide $34.4 million for projects to majorly upgrade the town’s water and wastewater infrastructure.

FDEP’s State Revolving Fund includes Clean Water and Drinking Water programs, which provide funding support in the form of low-interest loans, as well as grant-like funding for qualified small, disadvantaged communities.

Both of Eatonville’s agreements with FDEP “provide 100% principal forgiveness, meaning the Town will not be responsible for repayment — an exceptional win for the community,” according to a written statement provided by the town via email. Eatonville said the 100% forgiveness is due to the special allocation for Hurricane Ian victims received from the Biden Administration.