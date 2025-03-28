© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State funds will upgrade Eatonville's water and sewer infrastructure

Central Florida Public Media | By Molly Duerig
Published March 28, 2025 at 11:10 PM EDT
Eatonville is one of 1400 incorporated African-American towns in the country. Photo: Renata Sago.
Renata Sago
/
Central Florida Public Media
Eatonville is one of 1,400 incorporated African-American towns in the country.

Two major infrastructure projects for the historic town of Eatonville are getting a big boost, from $34.4 million awarded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s State Revolving Fund.

The funding will support the planning, design and construction of necessary improvements to Eatonville’s drinking water distribution system and wastewater infrastructure. Right now, most of Eatonville’s gravity sewer pipes are made of vitrified clay: a brittle material which tends to crack over time, according to the town’s wastewater utility master plan.

Eatonville's drinking water distribution system also has some pipes in need of upgrades, including pipes made of substandard materials like asbestos cement and unlined cast iron, per the master plan for Eatonville’s potable water utility. Those upgrades are especially necessary in light of Eatonville’s growing population, projected to double water demand by the year 2043, according to that master plan.

Eatonville Mayor Angie Gardner signs agreements with FDEP on Friday. The agreements provide $34.4 million for projects to majorly upgrade the town’s water and wastewater infrastructure.
Courtesy photo
/
Town of Eatonville
Eatonville Mayor Angie Gardner signs agreements with FDEP on Friday. The agreements provide $34.4 million for projects to majorly upgrade the town’s water and wastewater infrastructure.

FDEP’s State Revolving Fund includes Clean Water and Drinking Water programs, which provide funding support in the form of low-interest loans, as well as grant-like funding for qualified small, disadvantaged communities.

Both of Eatonville’s agreements with FDEP “provide 100% principal forgiveness, meaning the Town will not be responsible for repayment — an exceptional win for the community,” according to a written statement provided by the town via email. Eatonville said the 100% forgiveness is due to the special allocation for Hurricane Ian victims received from the Biden Administration.
Tags
Environment & Climate Central Florida NewsOrange County
Molly Duerig
Molly is an award-winning reporter with a background in video production and investigative journalism, focused on covering environmental issues for Central Florida Public Media.
See stories by Molly Duerig
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details