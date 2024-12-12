Florida wildlife officials to consider bear hunt in 2025

With over 6,000 Black Bear related calls to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation each year, a bear hunt may be on the agenda for approval next year which would be the first in almost a decade.

Although there are no current changes to Florida’s Black Bear Management Plan, officials Wednesday were directed to provide bear hunt proposals by May of next year. The deadline allows the FWC time to update data on the number of bears in Florida before making a decision.

The current plan aims to maintain co-existence between bears and people with focus areas studying bear population, habitat, human-bear conflict, outreach and education efforts. However, bear numbers and demographics in Florida have not been released since 2015.

At a public meeting this week, dozens of people spoke out for and against the possible hunt. Some said they don't want to see bears hunted, but Mark Barton, a hunter and ecologist, said a hunt could help reduce the population where it's needed.

“There are hunters throughout the state that would willingly pay to participate in a limited and highly regulated bear hunt so that we not only stop wasting those resources, but regain resources in the process,” Barton said.

The last sanctioned bear hunt in Florida was in 2015. The Humane Society’s Kate MacFall urged for education and more bear proof trash requirements, so a hunt is not needed.

Along with MacFall, several other speakers advocated for other options besides hunting, along with educating new residents in Florida about bear habits. Without updated numbers, several people said it is unwise to advocate for a bear hunt before bear population data is released.

“As most of you know, the Humane Society United States and the humane community, we oppose trophy hunting,” MacFall said. “Certainly, we oppose black bear hunting and respectfully urge you not to consider such a hunt. Most of y'all were not here nine years ago when the hunt took place. Please, let us not repeat it.”