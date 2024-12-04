New charging station accelerates Orange County’s push for greener transportation

The new location in the I-Drive district, just minutes away from the Orange County Convention Center, can charge some cars to 80% in just a half hour. The goal of charging stations like this one is to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 in Central Florida.

At the OUC ReCharge Mobility Hub, there are three pedestals with two charging ports each, compatible with many manufactures’ electric vehicles.

Tom Nealson, the Director of New Products and Market Development for OUC, said this location was chosen specifically because of the proximity to some of Orlando’s main attractions.

“We're excited about this site very specifically because of its location, the proximity to the convention center, the proximity to the new Epic Universe park that our friends at Universal are opening,” Nealson said. “We think this is a fantastic area. It gives folks who are visiting Orlando an opportunity to recharge their vehicles, but it also gives folks who live in this neighborhood the opportunity to recharge their vehicles very quickly.”

While funding from Orange County and OUC helped constriction, a grant from the Federal Department of Environmental Protection helped open the hub. In addition, the county and commission had several partnerships with manufacturers like Nova Charge, Power Electronics and others.

Marian Summerall An electric vehicle charging at the new hub in Orange County.

OUC said it is committed to building eight charging hubs in Central Florida. The I-Drive hub is the second built, following the first station on Robinson Street in downtown Orlando. The Robinson hub along with a soft opening of the I-Drive charging station hub back in September has helped eliminate 647 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

OUC’s Commission President Larry Mills said while the objective is to decrease carbon emissions, this hub will help provide more access to transportation resources for the public.

“Our goal isn't to just achieve decarbonization, but to do it the right way,” Mills said. “By bridging gaps, if you will, in the equity and affordability and continuing to put our customers first, investing in its electrification and infrastructure.”