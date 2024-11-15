© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
Wildwood officials suspect illegal sewage dumping

Central Florida Public Media | By Molly Duerig
Published November 15, 2024 at 5:17 PM EST
The sewage spikes entering Wildwood’s wastewater treatment facility are not consistent with normal rainfall and seasonal patterns this time of year, per city officials.
Jason Russo
/
Pexels
The sewage spikes entering Wildwood’s wastewater treatment facility are not consistent with normal rainfall and seasonal patterns this time of year, per city officials.

Officials with the City of Wildwood in Sumter County suspect that sewage sludge trucks are engaging in unauthorized dumping, by discharging sewage into manholes, according to a press release shared Thursday afternoon.

Sporadic, sharp increases in the concentration of sanitary sewage flows are entering the city’s wastewater treatment facility: spikes that are not consistent with normal rainfall and seasonal fluctuations, per city officials.

“Not only do these sharp increases put our existing treatment facility under significant strain, they result in additional costs to the city and its ratepayers to treat sewage not generated within our service area,” said Wildwood Utilities Deputy Director Jason Martin in a prepared statement. “This dumping is illegal and places an unfair burden on our residents.”

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for anyone who reports information about illegal dumping that leads to an arrest, per city officials.

Anyone who sees a sewage truck discharging into a sanitary sewer manhole in Wildwood should immediately report it to Wildwood Police by calling: 352-330-1355.
Environment & Climate Central Florida NewsSumter County
Molly Duerig
Molly is an award-winning reporter with a background in video production and investigative journalism, focused on covering environmental issues for Central Florida Public Media.
